San Luis Obispo County
Kristin Smart family attorney reacts to Paul Flores sentencing

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.- James Murphy has represented the Smart family since 1996.

Murphy has previously filed civil suits against members of the Flores family in the past.

Judge Jennifer O'Keefe has denied the Paul Flores defense team's motion for a new trial and acquittal in the Kristin Smart Murder Case.

