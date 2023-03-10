Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 6:42 pm

Car crash on southbound Highway 101 backs up traffic in Pismo Beach, one person hospitalized

CAL FIRE SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a single car crash on southbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The fire department said one person has been hospitalized for treatment as a result of the crash.

The crash was first reported by California Highway Patrol at 6:01 p.m. Friday near the Highway 1 exit.

This crash has in turn caused traffic build-up in the area:

keyt.com/traffic

Local officials urge residents to stay safe and vigilant on the slippery roads during the storm.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Lily Dallow

