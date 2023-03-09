Red Cross opens evacuation shelter at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The American Red Cross announced it will open an evacuation shelter at Cal Poly on Thursday evening.

Red Cross said it will open the shelter to evacuated residents at 6 p.m., located at the Cal Poly Campus Crandall Hall.

The shelter will offer a safe place to stay, according to Red Cross, "along with meals and snacks, hydration, emotional support, health services and more."

In addition, Red Cross said small pets are welcome and San Luis Obispo County Animal Services will assist with sheltering companion animals at the shelter.

When you come to a Red Cross shelter, the organization said you are welcome to bring:

Special items for children, like food/formula, diapers, extra clothing, toys, etc.

Items for pets, including a leash, pet medications and pet food.

Prescription medications and medical devices you may need, as well as a face mask.

Comfort items like pillows, blankets, towels, change of clothing or other items you may want to have with you at the shelter.

PC: Red Cross

