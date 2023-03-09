Evacuation warning issued for Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande creek levee and Oceano Lagoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The Office of Emergency Services for San Luis Obispo has issued an evacuation warning Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande creek levee and Oceano Lagoon.

OES issued the evacuation warning to include the following as of 12:24 p.m. Thursday:

South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

• All areas south of the AG Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Hwy 1

North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

• All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and south of Beach St., and north of

the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel west of 19th St. south of Ocean St.; and south of Pier

Ave and west of Highway 1.

Area around the Oceano Lagoon including:

• South of Pier Ave. to the ocean

• North and East of Strand Way & River Ave.

• East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Ave.

Residents should be prepared for an evacuation order and plan to leave the area for higher ground based upon latest rainfall projections, according to the SLO County Office of Emergency Services.

Detailed maps of the area under Evacuation Warning are available on ReadySLO.org.

or more information, contact the County Office of Emergency Services at 805-781-5678.