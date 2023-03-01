New parking program begins in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — The city of Paso Robles begins their new controversial parking program Wednesday, March 1.

Last week, the Paso Robles city council approved two free hours of parking per day for everyone, with a $2.00 per hour fee afterwards.

The Paso Robles Police Department said everyone must register their license plate to begin a parking session, even to qualify for the free two hours.

A new mobile application Flowbird will replace — and since discontinued — the WayToPark app. Residents that used the WayToPark app can transfer their information to the Flowbird app.

Each parking session begins by using the downtown pay stations, the Flowbird app or pay by text by sending “ParkPASO” to 727563.

There will also be "Parking Ambassadors" in the downtown area each day to answer questions on the new changes, provide education, and encourage compliance.

Senior parking permit applications are available and accepted at the Paso Robles Police Department, City Library, Senior Center, and on the city's website.

Paso Robles city officials said additional tutorials and how-to videos are being created and will be published as soon as they are available.

One perk of the new parking program: parking is free on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

For more information visit www.prcity.com/parking, send an email to parking@prcity.com, or call 805-227-7275.