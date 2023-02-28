Early morning single vehicle accident on Hwy. 41 results in fatality

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero emergency responders responded to a collision on Hwy. 41 near Old Morro Road around 6:13 a.m. on Feb. 28. Responders discovered a single vehicle collision resulting in a fatality.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

According to Atascadero Police, the vehicle was traveling westbound on Hwy. 41 when the it left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided with a tree.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.