Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 11:13 am

SLO Public Health Department issues waterway and ocean contact advisory following rainstorm

County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo's Public Health Department has issued an advisory for area residents to avoid contact with waterways and the ocean for at least three days following significant rainfall.

Water runoff following rainstorms can transport high levels of disease-causing organisms from both the watershed and urban areas to local waterways and the ocean.

The highest risk areas for swimmers are near or in creeks, rivers, storm drains and runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

Contact with storm runoff while swimming can increase the risk of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.

People with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable according to the public health advisory.

For more information about beach water quality, check out the SLO Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Hotline at 805-788-3411.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
ocean
public health advisory
rain runoff contact advisory
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
waterways
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content