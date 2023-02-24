SLO Public Health Department issues waterway and ocean contact advisory following rainstorm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo's Public Health Department has issued an advisory for area residents to avoid contact with waterways and the ocean for at least three days following significant rainfall.

Water runoff following rainstorms can transport high levels of disease-causing organisms from both the watershed and urban areas to local waterways and the ocean.

The highest risk areas for swimmers are near or in creeks, rivers, storm drains and runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

Contact with storm runoff while swimming can increase the risk of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.

People with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable according to the public health advisory.

For more information about beach water quality, check out the SLO Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Hotline at 805-788-3411.