SLO Public Health Department seeks community input on healthcare system through online survey

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – All San Luis Obispo County residents over the age of 18 are asked to complete a confidential health survey open until Mar. 31.

All responses are confidential and survey-takers can skip questions they do not want to answer. Participants can also enter a drawing to win one of four $100 gift cards.

This assessment is conducted every five years and is used to find gaps in service or areas that might need additional access options as well as highlight quality health assets according to SLO County Public Health Department.

These community survey results will be used for analysis alongside detailed health metrics and in-depth focus groups.

“I encourage everyone in our community to tell us what you are experiencing, observing and

thinking when it comes to health in our community, from medical care to mental health supports

and quality of life factors,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Every voice is

important in documenting the challenges and opportunities our community faces, especially as we

look forward from the pandemic.”

The resulting analysis will be available in summer of 2023 at www.slohealthcounts.org.

For more information, you can call Public Health phone support at 805-781-5500, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.