Lead detective in Kristin Smart case set to retire same day as Flores sentencing

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Lead Detective in the Kristin Smart murder case Detective Clint Cole is set to retire in March 2023, according to an announcement from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office.

Cole will retire and serve the last day of his 32-year career with the Sheriff's Office on Mar. 10, the same day as Paul Flores is set to be sentenced for the murder of Kristin Smart.

Cole is credited with leading the investigation to the successful arrest and conviction of Flores after becoming the lead investigator in the Smart case in 2019.

“It is very satisfying to see Paul Flores convicted for the murder of Kristin Smart,” said Detective Cole. “I hope I’ve been able to give the Smart family some measure of justice for Kristin.”

Detective Cole also contributed to solving three other high-profile homicides in the county from the 41-year-old Atascadero murder case of Jane Antunez and Patricia Dwyer to assisting the 2018 Nancy Woodrum murder investigation.