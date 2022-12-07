New partnership between military stations and their civilian neighbors created
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Central Coast Military and Civilian Council is a new partnership amongst the local governments of Paso Robles, King City, and representatives from Fort Hunter Liggett to strengthen relations between military structural installations and neighboring civilian communities.
King City Mayor Mike LeBarre explained, "The Central Coast Military and Civilian Council (CCMCC) will raise awareness and highlight the value of our military installations to the region, work together on economic and beneficial opportunities that supports the military’s readiness and resiliency efforts and strengthens relations and quality of life for our communities and the troops that protect our Constitution and freedoms.”
The CCMCC will start with a single-standing committee and meet quarterly. The organization's technical staff are expected to meet monthly.
The Partners in the CCMCC agree to work together to:
- Support local, state, federal and national defense goals.
- Develop and distribute information about military installation and local government needs.
- Identify funding that Partners may pursue or obtain to improve military installations and/or local governments.
- Coordinate efforts on opportunities that improve quality of life, military readiness and effectiveness and improve relations between civilians and military personnel.
- Seek support from other public and private partners to encourage investments in military installations and/or local government improvements to benefit personnel and residents from the military installations and surrounding communities.
- Highlight the importance of the military installation and local government partnerships with local elected officials, state legislative and congressional representatives.