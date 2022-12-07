New partnership between military stations and their civilian neighbors created

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Central Coast Military and Civilian Council is a new partnership amongst the local governments of Paso Robles, King City, and representatives from Fort Hunter Liggett to strengthen relations between military structural installations and neighboring civilian communities.

King City Mayor Mike LeBarre explained, "The Central Coast Military and Civilian Council (CCMCC) will raise awareness and highlight the value of our military installations to the region, work together on economic and beneficial opportunities that supports the military’s readiness and resiliency efforts and strengthens relations and quality of life for our communities and the troops that protect our Constitution and freedoms.”

The CCMCC will start with a single-standing committee and meet quarterly. The organization's technical staff are expected to meet monthly.

The Partners in the CCMCC agree to work together to: