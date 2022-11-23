South County Regional Center opens as temporary warming center

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– The South County Regional Center is set to open as a temporary warming center for homeless community members until the 5Cities Homeless Coalition completes construction on their warming center.

The warming center provides community members who don't have housing a place to shelter from weather changes. Centers open and are active when temperatures drop below 38 degrees chance or there is a 50 percent chance of rain.

South County Regional Center located at 800 west Branch St. will remain active through the new year until April 2023 filling the need and allowing 5Cities Homeless Coalition the necessary time to equip a new permanent warming center.

5CHC’s Executive Director Janna Nicholas is grateful for the life-saving community measure.

“Throughout our county, more than 79% of those who are experiencing homelessness do not have access to shelter. 5CHC’s efforts to provide shelter in times of inclement weather is a critical service to saving lives. While this is a temporary location, we are working to secure permanent locations for future services. We are exceedingly grateful for our community’s support of these efforts.”

If you want to donate to the non-profit 5CHC welcomes the following items that stock the warming center needs:

large trash bags

coffee, tea, hot chocolate, creamer, and sugar

soft breakfast bars and cereal

individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, and chips

instant noodles, cup of noodles, and camping meals

new sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, and underwear

rain gear, ponchos, and warm gloves

large backpacks

gift cards for gas, clothing, and food

Find more information here.