Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 4:51 pm

San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor “Battle of the Bruces” narrows to a tight race

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidates, Bruce Gibson (left), Bruce Jones (right). (KEYT)
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidates, Bruce Gibson (left), Bruce Jones (right). (KEYT)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The "Battle of the Bruces" between Democrat Bruce Gibson and Republican Bruce Jones in the race to become San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor narrows as more votes are reported.

Gibson has continued to lead over his challenger Jones, but that lead narrowed to about 37 votes in favor of Gibson as of Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The last reported numbers on Nov. 16 had Gibson leading over Jones by 781 votes.

9872 ballots still need to be counted to determine the outcome of this tight race.

Check out past reporting on the candidates and race for SLO County District 2 Supervisor.

Fine real-time election results here.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
election 2022
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
slo county district 2 supervisor

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content