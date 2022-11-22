SLO County Firefighters respond to same address twice to contain a structure fire in Sand Harbor Court

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Fire Department remained on the scene of a Monday structure fire in the 200 block of Sand Harbor Court west of Paso Robles Tuesday.

SLO Fire initially responded to a two-story residential structure garage fire where firefighters were able to contain the fire spread to the first floor and began overhaul measures to ensure no further fire threat.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:27 p.m. Monday night and returned at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday morning to the structure fire that had rekindled and spread to the second floor of the building.

Residents were able to self-evacuate and no injuries have been reported. The cause and property damage remains unknown at this time as SLO County Fire investigates the burn.