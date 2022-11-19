Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Preparations underway for annual Cambria Christmas Market

Tony Almanza / KEYT

CAMBRIA, Calif.- This is the first year since 2019 that the Cambria Christmas Market has been able to invite the general public.

It celebrates the style of Germany’s Christmas Markets from different lights, food vendors, places to shop at and people can even take a photo with santa.

Organizers say they are excited to be back and they see that people are glad to be back as well.

“It's really exciting. We're seeing a huge demand for tickets and for hotel rooms. So we can tell people are excited as well and ready to be back celebrating the holidays out with and with other people again," said Michael Arnold, Cambria Christmas Market Event Coordinator.

Organizers say they have been putting this together since August by trimming down the tress and pulling out the lights from last year.

The Christmas Market will be open to the public starting next Friday tickets range from $15-25 depending on the night.

Tony Almanza

