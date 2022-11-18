San Luis Obispo drivers plan for a longer commute during construction

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Public Works wants to remind drivers in the community of ongoing construction projects that will continue to cause traffic back-ups and commute delays on Los Osos Valley Road and South Bay Blvd.

The planned asphalt pavement work impacts Los Osos Valley Road from Turri Road to the Los Osos Creek Bridge limiting traffic on weekdays to one-way during the construction period.

Work began on Nov. 7 with a planned end date of Dec. 9.

SLO County Public Works recommends drivers adjust their plans accordingly by factoring in the traffic from the construction.