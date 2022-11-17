Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101

CHP

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A homeless man was hospitalized after California Highway Patrol officers found him with major injuries on the side of Highway 101 at Santa Rosa St.

CHP said it received multiple 911 calls around noon Thursday that a pedestrian was down in the #1 lane of Highway 101 northbound at Santa Rosa St.

Officers arrived and determined he was a homeless man from the SLO area and that he fell onto the highway from the Santa Rosa St. over crossing.

CHP said emergency personnel arrived and performed life saving efforts, then transported him to Sierra Vista Medical Center with major injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

