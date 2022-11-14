Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Published 2:59 pm

Controlled burn at Montańa de Oro State Park set from Tuesday to Friday

KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A controlled burn at Montańa de Oro State Park is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning to reduce forest debris and brush that become wildfire threats.

The fire is set to start as early as 7 a.m. and be put out by 5 p.m. each day for the remainder of the burn session, which takes place Tuesday through Friday. The plan is to burn 100 brush piles to reduce the risk of wildfire in the area.

Cal Fire and California State Parks has designated the east side Pecho Valley Road near Camp KEEP for the fire in the park.

The public should not be alarmed if smoke is spotted.

Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

