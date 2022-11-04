Holiday decorating underway at Hearst Castle

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – With a quick turn-around from Halloween, Hearst Castle jumped on the winter train and announced Friday that decorating is underway for the upcoming holiday season.

The historic landmark said it expects the festive décor to be fully installed in time for the first Holiday Twilight Tour, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25.

"Come and experience the estate as William Randolph Hearst’s guests did during the holiday seasons of the 1920s and 1930s with impressive outdoor wreaths, towering Christmas trees in the large social rooms, and a dazzling, one of a kind poinsettia tree," said organizers.

Organizers said the Holiday Twilight Tours are offered on select evenings through the end of December.

For tour dates, times, descriptions and reservations, visit: hearstcastle.org/tour-hearst-castle/daily-tours/holiday-twilight-tour.

"We welcome the public to come see Mr. Hearst's celebrated art collection in the warm glow of thousands of holiday lights," said Dan Falat, San Luis Obispo Coast district superintendent. "Knowledgeable guides will bring the Castle history to life with stories of Christmas past."

The Christmas focused Holiday Twilight Tour tickets will be $35 for adults, $17 for children aged 5 through 12, and ages 4 and under will be free of charge.