56,000 grant awarded to Paso Robles Police Department for traffic safety

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– Paso Robles Police Department recent $56,000 grant to increase safety on the roads will increase the presence of police patrols, DUI checkpoints, and other safety programs throughout the community.

The funding provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety will enforce traffic safety through community presentations on safety issues for drivers, heavy focus on the use of proper traffic signs, and provide additional support to enforce traffic violations.

Ahead of Halloween weekend, Paso Robles Police urge all to drive with caution and awareness of the many pedestrians out this weekend.