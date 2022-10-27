Survey: SLO Community input needed regarding City Fire services

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The City Fire Department is giving residents until Nov. 14 for their input via an online survey to better their services.

The purpose of the survey is to consider statements given in the online forum as City Fire develop its next strategic plan, according to Emergency Manager James Blattler.

City Fire's last plan was made back in 2018 and now want to know what they can implement, improve or remove.

Blattler says the online survey will help maximize the fire departments efforts and resources in their mission of protecting "the lives, environment, and property of the community and visitors."

To fill out the survey visit Open City Hall.