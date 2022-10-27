Paso Robles Fire awarded grant for new emergency response equipment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services was awarded a $117,000 grant to purchase new vehicle extrication or "jaws of life" equipment.

The award was granted to Paso Robles Fire by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The OTS grant will allow Paso Robles Fire to have the latest technology to care for those injured in crashes.

"This new equipment will help reduce the time it takes for us to safely reach someone who needs immediate medical attention." said Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta.

Stornetta says, the difference between life and death can be a matter of minutes.

"It is critical to be able to extricate victims and provide treatment as quickly as possible," said Stornetta.

Paso Robles Fire Chief Charles Brown, in a press release, stated that the new improved equipment will increase the “golden hour” of survival.