Planned burn to take place Thursday at Estero Bluffs State Park

CA State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A planned burn is set to take place on Thursday at Estero Bluffs State Park, north of Cayucos, according to CAL FIRE in San Luis Obispo County.

Officials said that the burning may start as early as 7 a.m., and extinguished by around 12 p.m.

Flames and smoke may be visible on the coast side of Highway 1, about 1.6 miles north of the town of Cayucos, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire department said these burns are a part of grassland maintenance through weed control and maintenance of fire as an ecosystem function.

For more information, calls can be directed to Dan Falat, District Superintendent, San Luis Obispo Coast District 805-927-2065.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

