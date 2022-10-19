Arroyo Grande Police Department awarded more than $100k to improve traffic data reporting

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Arroyo Grande Police Department announced Wednesday that it received a $109,000 grant to improve traffic data reporting.

The grant, awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, will go towards a traffic records project to improve the timeliness of reporting crash and citation data, according to the department.

"Accurate and timely data is critical to identifying and prioritizing traffic safety issues," said Michael Martinez, Chief of Police for the Arroyo Grande Police Department. "The community will benefit greatly from this funding, which will allow us to increase our ability to identify problem areas and provide traffic safety resources where they are needed most."

The department said that the grant funds will pay for a new electronic crash and citation data reporting system.

The California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, provided the funding for this program, according to the department.

For more information, click here.