Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 11:02 am

Arroyo Grande Police Department awarded more than $100k to improve traffic data reporting

KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Arroyo Grande Police Department announced Wednesday that it received a $109,000 grant to improve traffic data reporting.

The grant, awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, will go towards a traffic records project to improve the timeliness of reporting crash and citation data, according to the department.

"Accurate and timely data is critical to identifying and prioritizing traffic safety issues," said Michael Martinez, Chief of Police for the Arroyo Grande Police Department. "The community will benefit greatly from this funding, which will allow us to increase our ability to identify problem areas and provide traffic safety resources where they are needed most."

The department said that the grant funds will pay for a new electronic crash and citation data reporting system.

The California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, provided the funding for this program, according to the department.

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
KEYT
traffic data reporting
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content