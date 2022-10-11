Planned burn scheduled near Lake Nacimiento beginning Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Four hundred acres of hazardous vegetation is scheduled to be burned on Thursday in the area of Lake Nacimiento in San Luis Obispo County, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The burning is expected to begin at 10 a.m. in the Running Deer area along Gage Irving Road, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco. Cal Fire will have engines at the burn sites during the entire operation and throughout the weekend, Orozco said.

The burn will be delayed to a later time if the conditions are not within the established weather and resource parameters.

Smoke may be visible from the surrounding communities while the burn occurs.

To monitor the air quality in your neighborhood during the burn, click here.