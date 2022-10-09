One injured in stabbing near Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one injured and bystanders running from the scene on 13th and Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night.

Paso Robles officers responded to an initial call of a group fight in the 1300 block of Spring Street close to midnight on Saturday.

Upon arrival Paso Robles PD located a blood trail leading into an alleyway off 13th street and Pine Street where they found a 22-year-old suffering from a single stab wound to the leg. The man was intoxicated and unable to clearly communicate details of the incident to police at the time.

The man was transported to local hospital for treatment.

Paso Robles Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact (805) 237-6464. For anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.