SLO man arrested for illegal ghost gun kits in DOJ raid

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– California Attorney General Rob Bonta released an official statement regarding the Oct. 3 arrest and seizure of a suspect in possession of a large cache of illegal ghost guns, ghost gun kits, assault weapons, machine guns, and ammunition from the suspect’s residence in San Luis Obispo.

The suspect is alleged to have purchased gun parts from Russia to create unregistered untraceable firearms in their San Luis Obispo residence.

Upon entry of the suspect's home after obtaining a proper warrant, special agents from the DOJ Bureau of Firearms found 16 unregistered assault weapons including AK-style machine guns and large capacity magazines among the other deadly weapons.

The man was arrested for being in possession of a silencer, machine gun, large capacity magazines, a .50 BMG Rifle, an assault weapon, and ability to manufacture an assault weapon.

Ghost gun kits are when one contains parts of a firearm that can be built with instructions into a completed functional gun.

The DOJ is prosecuting the case and remains ongoing.