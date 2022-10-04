San Luis Obispo County now has a new food pantry for veterans and their families

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The new food pantry is located just outside of the county's veterans office.

This food pantry is from the veterans in California men’s colony. They organized and collected food donated from other inmates.

San Luis Obispo Veterans' Service Office said they collected over 450 pounds of food. Some things that can be found in the pantry are dry goods, proteins, snacks and even things like deodorants can also be found.

The food pantry is available during business hours but they say if someone needs the pantry during other hours it can be made available to them as well.

This food pantry is offered from 8am to 5pm Mondays through Fridays.