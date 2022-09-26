Los Osos man dies in San Luis Obispo County car crash

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Los Osos man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover accident on Highway 41 in San Luis Obispo County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Los Osos man, 20, was traveling southbound on Highway 41 near Bear Ridge Road early Monday morning when the car left the southbound lane and traveled across the northbound lane and off the road, according to the CHP.

The car, a 2001 Chevrolet, overturned and came to rest down a short dirt embankment near the edge of private property. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was fully ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact time of the collision is unknown, but the CHP believes it occurred early Monday morning. The call came into the communication center around 6:40 a.m.

The identity of the victim was still pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact the CHP San Luis Obispo Office by calling 805-594-8700.