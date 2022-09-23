Cal Fire crews extinguish school bus fire near Cuesta Grade

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were able to extinguish a fire that broke out on a school bus along northbound Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. at the Cuesta Grade summit along northbound Highway 101, according to the CHP.

The CHP reported that the underneath of the bus was on fire and that there were flames under the vehicle. The bus pulled over to the righthand shoulder and was extinguished within 10 minutes, according to the CHP.

All of the occupants of the bus were evacuated, but Cal Fire still advised drivers to avoid the area.