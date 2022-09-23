Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 4:46 pm

Around 1,000 cyclists to use portions of San Luis Obispo County state highways Saturday during Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride

San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans said about 1,000 cyclists will participate in Saturday's Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride, which routes through local state highways in San Luis Obispo County.

From 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Caltrans said the cyclists will use the following highways:

  • Highway 1 from Morro Bay High School to San Simeon
  • Highway 46 West from Cambria to Donati Family Vineyard in Templeton

The Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride will start and end at Morro Bay High School, with four routes of different lengths available to participants, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said that no road closures are planned, but there will be signs along the routes to inform the public as the cyclists will ride near moving traffic.

California Highway Patrol said officers will be present to ensure safety around the event.

The event organizer, the San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club, said the Lighthouse Century ride offers cyclists an opportunity to experience coastal vistas, cool ocean breezes, and maybe even some Elephant Seals.

For more information, visit: slobc.org/lighthouse.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
bicycle safety
caltrans
KEYT
