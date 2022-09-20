Overnight roadwork at intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif.– The city of Lompoc is installing a new storm drain to a segment of the intersection at El Camino Real and Del Rio Road overnight from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

It's expected to be an eight hour project that will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. During the period of construction the westbound lane on Del Rio will be closed.

Traffic control will be in the area navigating drivers, but all should take precaution in the area.