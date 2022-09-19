Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Two patients transported to hospital after rollover accident in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two patients were transported to a local hospital after being involved in a rollover accident in San Luis Obispo on Sunday night, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Crews responded to southbound Highway 101 near Madonna Road and Los Osos Valley Road on Sunday night.

A car had rolled over on the side of the highway, and two patients inside had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were successfully removed from the damaged car and transported to a local hospital, the fire department said.

