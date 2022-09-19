Kristin Smart murder trial continues in Salinas with DNA analyst taking the stand

SALINAS, Calif. – The high-profile Kristin Smart murder trial resumed in Salinas on Monday with a senior forensic DNA analyst taking the stand to talk about evidence to be presented later in the case.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart, a 19-year-old Cal Poly student at the time of her disappearance in May 1996, because he was reportedly the last to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory to the crime.

The trial is still ahead of schedule, despite multiple delays in the hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peverell asked several questions to Angela Butler, a senior forensic DNA analyst with the Serological Institute in Richmond.

Attorneys brought up the soil samples that contained human blood found at Ruben Flores' Arroyo Grande home which is believed to be one of the prosecution's main pieces of evidence in the case. Some of the samples tested positive for blood.

News Channel 3-12 has a team at the courthouse in Salinas and will update this story throughout the day.