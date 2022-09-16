Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo Fire contains two vegetation fire with help from tip phone line

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo City Fire Department contained two vegetations fires near homeless encampments Friday.

SLO Fire said the quick containment was thanks to a combination of a rapid fire response and quick bystander reporting.

Officials urge all to call 805-781-7312 or call 9-1-1 when smoke is in the area to help the prevention of fire progress and ensure the continuation of the timely response by SLO Fire.

Drew Ascione

