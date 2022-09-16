San Luis Obispo County authorities arrest suspect who stole truck full of Western-style boots

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Bakersfield man was arrested on Thursday for stealing a box truck that contained $50,000 of Western-style boots in San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force (SLOCATT) investigators responded to reports of a stolen 2002 Ford E350 box truck containing the boots, prompting an investigation by the SLOCATT investigators from the CHP and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

After an "extensive investigation," which included collaboration with the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), investigators arrested a 45-year-old Bakersfield man on Thursday for operating a chop shop where they found evidence linking him to the stolen truck and boots.

Investigators also found multiple stolen car parts, illegal gun ammunition, narcotics, and currency.