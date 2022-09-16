Morro Bay man arrested for threatening to kill, slicing victim’s face with knife

MORRO BAY, Calif. – A 41-year-old Morro Bay resident was arrested on Thursday after he broke into the residence of his ex-girlfriend and punched and slashed her current boyfriend's face with a knife and demanded money, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence on the 1000 block of Quintana Road in Morro Bay around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to administrative Sgt. Nicole Taylor.

The 41-year-old man reportedly broke into the residence, punched his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend in the face, and demanded money. The two men continued to fight, and the suspect grabbed a large kitchen knife, held it to the victim's throat, and threatened to kill him, Taylor said.

The victim was able to slip out of his hold, but during his escape, the suspect slashed his face with a knife and caused a nine-inch laceration that required medical attention.

The suspect then ran from the house and left his vehicle.

A warrant for the suspect's arrest was issued, and authorities arrested him in Templeton on Thursday. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for assault causing great bodily injury, criminal threats, robbery, and burglary.