Fatal motorcycle accident on 101 North in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 31-year-old resident of San Miguel, CA died Friday after the man crashed their motorcycle on 101 North in Slo.

Witnesses confirm the man was driving his motorcycle on the 101 North highway when they while rounding a corner drifted into the side shoulder colliding with the guardrail.

The man did not survive his injuries resulting from the crash. His body was transported to San Luis Obispo County Coroner.

The identity remains unknown. Any questions on the incident can contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Area Public Information Officer at (805) 594-8700.