San Luis Obispo Police looking for at-risk missing teen

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk teenage girl.

Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in the city of San Luis Obispo, but police said that she frequents the Five Cities area.

She has shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun, is 5'4'', 115 pounds, has blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Zaragoza's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 805-781-7312 and referencing case number 22092044.

