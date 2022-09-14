Record amount of students move into on-campus housing as Cal Poly’s Week of Welcome kicks off

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Tuesday and Wednesday marked the beginning of move-in at Cal Poly where about 8,500 students will be living on campus, the highest amount in the school's history.

With move-in, Cal Poly also commenced its Week of Welcome orientation program to help new students acclimate to the Mustang life ahead of fall classes beginning on Monday, Sept. 19.

School officials said about 21,500 students are enrolled for the fall quarter.

"Not many cities see their populations increase by 50% over a week’s time," said City Manager Derek Johnson. "I am very proud of how everyone has worked together to make this process as smooth as possible. Before we know it, these new community members will feel like locals, bringing the constant flow of new energy and ideas that has become a hallmark of our community’s character."

Cal Poly provided several key dates starting during the week:

Sept. 14 Large event at Spanos Stadium

Sept. 14-18 Week of Welcome for new students

Sept. 13-18 Students living on campus moving in

Sept. 19 First day of classes

Sept. 21 Football game and Cal Poly/UCSB soccer game

During this time of move-in, the city of San Luis Obispo issued traffic advisories and safety enhancement zones in areas surrounding the campus, advising residents to expect more traffic during the week.

"To help manage traffic, the city has planned for some temporary changes to accommodate the increased traffic, including only opening Grand Avenue to inbound traffic for students moving in and closing Pacheco Road (intersection at the Vista Grande Dining Complex) to Village Drive. Pacheco Way is still open for outbound traffic," said city officials.

As for safety enhancement zones, the city said that from Monday, Sept. 13 until Sept. 26 at 7 a.m. there will be doubled fines for violations in SLO, including possession of open containers/consumption of alcohol in public places, noise violations, unruly gatherings and public urination.

City officials said that students can register law-abiding parties online to receive one courtesy call in the event of a noise complaint: https://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/police-department/party-registration-new.

