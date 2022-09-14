Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Four residents displaced after residential fire in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night

San Luis Obispo Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Four San Luis Obispo residents were displaced after a residential fire broke out on Tuesday night, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

A fire broke out on Buchon Street near Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday night. Crews were able to quickly knock down the exterior fire, which extended to the home and the attic, the fire department said.

There were no reported injuries, but four occupants were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

