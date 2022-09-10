Cal-trans worker struck by car in San Luis Obispo receives care for major injuries

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A Cal-trans worker suffered major injuries Friday after being hit by a car alongside the US-101 South highway.

The 42-year-old man was on a Cal-trans working crew repairing the right shoulder of the road when a GMC Sierra drifted striking a Cal-trans truck and worker.

Suffering major injury the worker was rushed to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with questions regarding the incident can contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Area office Public Information Officer at (805) 594-8700.