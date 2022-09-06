Skip to Content
Two San Luis Obispo residents arrested for multiple drug charges

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two San Luis Obispo residents – one woman and one man – were arrested early Saturday morning after they were found in possession of multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a car alarm going off on the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning. Officers found the car and contact the occupants, a man and a woman, according to the police department.

The man, who was on probation with search terms, was found to have a felony warrant. When officers searched the car and the pockets of the two individuals, they found substances "believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, cash, a digital scale, and paraphernalia," the police department said.

The man was arrested for the felony warrant, along with the misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

The woman was arrested for felony possession of narcotics for sale, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

The two were both booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

