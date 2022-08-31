Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 12:43 pm

Small brush fire progress in Templeton area halted by first responders

Cal Fire

TEMPLETON, Calif. – First responders halt the progress of a small brush fire reported in the Templeton area west of Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road, according to California Fire San Luis Obispo.

Responders were able to stop forward progression of the flames. The cause remained unknown, and smoke will remain in the Atascadero and Templeton areas, according to CHP.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
fire
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
SLo Fire

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content