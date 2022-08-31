Small brush fire progress in Templeton area halted by first responders

TEMPLETON, Calif. – First responders halt the progress of a small brush fire reported in the Templeton area west of Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road, according to California Fire San Luis Obispo.

Responders were able to stop forward progression of the flames. The cause remained unknown, and smoke will remain in the Atascadero and Templeton areas, according to CHP.