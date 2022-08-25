Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano

OCEANO, Calif. – Crews were working to clear the roadway after a two-car head-on crash occurred along Highway 1 in Oceano on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 1 and south Halcyon Road in Oceano, according to the CHP.

🚨HEADS UP🚨Two vehicle collision #Hwy1 at Halcyon in #Oceano. Tow en route. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) August 25, 2022

A black truck carrying a trailer collided with a white SUV in the intersection, according to the CHP. The white SUV was reportedly blocking the intersection, and crews began clearing the scene around 1:40 p.m.