San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 2:00 pm

Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano

OCEANO, Calif. – Crews were working to clear the roadway after a two-car head-on crash occurred along Highway 1 in Oceano on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 1 and south Halcyon Road in Oceano, according to the CHP.

A black truck carrying a trailer collided with a white SUV in the intersection, according to the CHP. The white SUV was reportedly blocking the intersection, and crews began clearing the scene around 1:40 p.m.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

