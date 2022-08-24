Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 2:36 pm

Three-car accident blocking Highway 101 lane in Atascadero, traffic backing up

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A three-car accident along northbound Highway 101 in Atascadero on Wednesday afternoon was blocking at least one highway lane and backing up traffic, according to CalTrans.

The accident was reported just north of Traffic Way on northbound Highway 101 around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CalTrans reported that the left northbound lane was blocked because of the accident and that traffic was beginning to back up.

There was no other information immediately available, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content