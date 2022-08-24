Three-car accident blocking Highway 101 lane in Atascadero, traffic backing up

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A three-car accident along northbound Highway 101 in Atascadero on Wednesday afternoon was blocking at least one highway lane and backing up traffic, according to CalTrans.

The accident was reported just north of Traffic Way on northbound Highway 101 around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CalTrans reported that the left northbound lane was blocked because of the accident and that traffic was beginning to back up.

There was no other information immediately available, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.