Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 3:26 pm
Published 3:38 pm

Diablo Canyon Power Plant decommissioning meeting held in San Luis Obispo

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- A meeting will be held at the County Government Center in San Luis Obispo to discuss the potential decommissioning of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The meeting will be held in person and on Zoom starting at 6pm.

The meeting agenda topics will include updates on the potential regulatory path to extended operations and decommissioning of Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The agenda can be viewed by visiting the Panel’s website.

To attend the online webinar, click here.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content