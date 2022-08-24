Diablo Canyon Power Plant decommissioning meeting held in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- A meeting will be held at the County Government Center in San Luis Obispo to discuss the potential decommissioning of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The meeting will be held in person and on Zoom starting at 6pm.

The meeting agenda topics will include updates on the potential regulatory path to extended operations and decommissioning of Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The agenda can be viewed by visiting the Panel’s website.

To attend the online webinar, click here.