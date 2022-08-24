Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Annual siren test to take place at Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone on Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – An annual siren test is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, to ensure the 131 sirens in the county are running properly.

San Luis Obispo county will sound two alarm tests at noon and 12:30 p.m. for three minutes each. Officials ensure residents on Twitter not to worry or take action as it's just a test.

