Annual siren test to take place at Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone on Saturday
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – An annual siren test is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, to ensure the 131 sirens in the county are running properly.
San Luis Obispo county will sound two alarm tests at noon and 12:30 p.m. for three minutes each. Officials ensure residents on Twitter not to worry or take action as it's just a test.
The annual siren test is this Saturday, August 27. All 131 sirens within the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone will sound at noon and 12:30 pm for three minutes. This tests the primary and backup controls of the system. No action is required for the public. It's only a test! pic.twitter.com/loBm7W9tbx— SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) August 24, 2022