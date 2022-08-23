Oceano woman found guilty of assault with hot bacon grease

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – An Oceano woman was found guilty of felony battery causing serious injury for throwing hot bacon grease in a man's face and biting another woman's face during a family argument in 2019, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Terri Lee Boyd, 61, was cooking bacon and hash browns at her Oceano home when she had a verbal argument with a family member, according to District Attorney Dan Dow. As the argument escalated to a physical assault, Boyd bit the female on the face and used a hot pan to burn a second victim's face.

Law enforcement was called and arrived shortly after the incident and arrested Boyd. The burn victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released later that day.

Boyd's case was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a jury returned the guilty verdict on Thursday, Aug. 18. She was found guilty of felony battery causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor assault.

She will return to court for sentencing on Sept. 8 and faces a maximum sentence of four years and six months in jail.