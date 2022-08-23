Man sentenced to life in prison for knife attack in Pismo Beach

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Jeremiah Leo Hernandez, 44, the man convicted of slashing his victim's face with a knife, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Hernandez faced jurors back in July where they heard the harrowing details of the attack on the 200 block of Pismo Beach, where the victim was left with extensive damage and injury requiring reconstructive surgery.

A Grover Beach judge handed down the life in prison sentence to be later reviewed by the Board of Parole Hearings after a minimum sentence period.