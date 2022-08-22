Man found dead near Atascadero intersection, death most likely medically related

ATASCADERO, Calif. – An adult man was found dead on an Atascadero street early Monday morning, and police said that the death appeared to be medically related, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Atascadero Police and Fire responded to the area of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive just after 5:30 a.m. to reports of an adult man down near the intersection, said Commander Jason Carr.

Arriving officers found that the man was dead and members of the Atascadero Investigations Unit responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's coroner detective responded to assist, and the cause of death appeared to be medically related, Carr said.