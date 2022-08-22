Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 11:54 am

Man found dead near Atascadero intersection, death most likely medically related

ATASCADERO, Calif. – An adult man was found dead on an Atascadero street early Monday morning, and police said that the death appeared to be medically related, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Atascadero Police and Fire responded to the area of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive just after 5:30 a.m. to reports of an adult man down near the intersection, said Commander Jason Carr.

Arriving officers found that the man was dead and members of the Atascadero Investigations Unit responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's coroner detective responded to assist, and the cause of death appeared to be medically related, Carr said.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content